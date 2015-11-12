Turkish election board confirms AKP won election with 317 seats

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party won the Nov. 1 parliamentary election with 317 seats in the 550-seat assembly, High Election Board Chairman Sadi Guven told a news conference on Thursday to announce the official results.

He said the main opposition CHP won 134 seats, the pro-Kurdish HDP 59 seats and the nationalist MHP 59 seats in the election, which enabled the AKP to regain the one-party rule which it had lost in a June 7 election.