Turkish election board confirms AKP won election with 317 seats
#World News
November 12, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish election board confirms AKP won election with 317 seats

AK Party supporters wave flags as they listen to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not pictured) at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, following their election victory, Turkey November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party won the Nov. 1 parliamentary election with 317 seats in the 550-seat assembly, High Election Board Chairman Sadi Guven told a news conference on Thursday to announce the official results.

He said the main opposition CHP won 134 seats, the pro-Kurdish HDP 59 seats and the nationalist MHP 59 seats in the election, which enabled the AKP to regain the one-party rule which it had lost in a June 7 election.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
