Turkey will discuss extending emergency rule on Monday, Deputy PM says

ANKARA (Reuters) - The state of emergency imposed on Turkey after a failed coup last July could be extended further if the cabinet agrees on it, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

Speaking to broadcaster A Haber, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said the extension would be discussed by the national security council which would present its recommendation to a cabinet meeting due to be chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan at his presidential palace in Ankara on Monday.

Canikli also said legal changes introduced in Sunday's referendum on replacing Turkey's parliamentary system with an executive presidency could be completed with a year. The lowering of the 10 percent threshold for political parties to enter parliament would also be discussed, he said.

Economic relations with the European Union, which Turkey aspires to join, will also improve, Canikli said, adding that current rhetoric between Turkey and the bloc was temporary and should not given too much attention.