Turkey's Erdogan calls for new govt quickly, says egos must be put aside

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday urged the country’s political parties to work quickly to form a new government, saying egos should be left aside and that history would judge anyone who left Turkey in limbo.

In his first public appearance since Sunday’s parliamentary election, Erdogan said no political development should be allowed to threaten Turkey’s gains. He said he would do his part in finding a solution with the powers given to him by the constitution.