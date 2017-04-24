Turkey's Erdogan to apply to rejoin ruling AK Party after final vote results: spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will apply to rejoin the ruling AK Party after final results are declared from the April 16 referendum to expand the president's powers, his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

Turkey's president has been required to remain above party politics, but that condition was removed in one of the referendum's 18 amendments. Kalin also said that the issue of Erdogan leading the AK Party would be discussed if a request was made by the party.