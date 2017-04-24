FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan to apply to rejoin ruling AK Party after final vote results: spokesman
#World News
April 24, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 4 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan to apply to rejoin ruling AK Party after final vote results: spokesman

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with children during a ceremony to mark the National Sovereignty and Children's Day at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, April 23, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will apply to rejoin the ruling AK Party after final results are declared from the April 16 referendum to expand the president's powers, his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

Turkey's president has been required to remain above party politics, but that condition was removed in one of the referendum's 18 amendments. Kalin also said that the issue of Erdogan leading the AK Party would be discussed if a request was made by the party.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Dominic Evans

