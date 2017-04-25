FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Erdogan says will resume membership of ruling AKP once referendum results announced
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 6:52 PM / 4 months ago

Erdogan says will resume membership of ruling AKP once referendum results announced

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, April 25, 2017.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Reuters that he can and will return to the ruling AK Party once the High Electoral Board (YSK) announces official results of a referendum that will give him sweeping powers.

Erdogan told Reuters that a party congress would decide whether he would resume leadership of the party, adding that the timing of the congress would be decided by party officials.

He said early elections following a narrow victory in last Sunday's referendum were not on Turkey's agenda and added that neither the country's constitutional court nor the European Court of Human Rights had the authority to review the outcome of the vote.

Erdogan also said that he had not discussed a potential cabinet reshuffle with Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

He said developments showed Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) would surpass $22.5 billion, which Turkey had seen during his time as prime minister, in 2017.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul, Nick Tattersall and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

