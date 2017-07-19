FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan meeting prime minister, cabinet reshuffle could happen: sources
July 19, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 5 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan meeting prime minister, cabinet reshuffle could happen: sources

1 Min Read

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup in front of the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2017.Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is meeting Prime Minister Binali Yildirim at the presidential palace on Wednesday, and a cabinet reshuffle could be on the cards, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Erdogan's office announced the unscheduled meeting earlier on Wednesday, and the three sources said a reshuffle could be in the works, declining to be identified because the information is not yet public.

"There is a strong likelihood that there could be a decision on a cabinet reshuffle after the meeting," said one of the sources, who is close to the presidency.

In a separate statement, Erdogan's office said Yildirim would hold a news conference at the presidential palace in Ankara after the meeting. It was expected to be held at 1000 GMT.

A cabinet reshuffle has been widely expected since May, when Erdogan resumed his leadership of the ruling AK Party following an April 16 constitutional referendum giving him sweeping new powers.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Ercan Gurses and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

