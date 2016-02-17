FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan urges Turkish parliament to take new constitution to referendum
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Erdogan urges Turkish parliament to take new constitution to referendum

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks at a business forum during a visit in Lima, Peru, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on members of parliament from all parties to take the question of a new constitution to a referendum and said he believed Turkey would accept both a new charter and stronger powers for the head of state.

Erdogan was speaking, in comments broadcast live, after two opposition parties pulled out of a commission meant to draft a new constitution in protest at attempts by the ruling AK Party to strengthen the role of the presidency.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

