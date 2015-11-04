FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fight with Kurdish militants to continue until last one 'liquidated': Turkey's Erdogan
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 4, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Fight with Kurdish militants to continue until last one 'liquidated': Turkey's Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will continue its fight against Kurdish insurgents until every last militant is “liquidated,” President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that now was not the time for discussion.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan used his first major speech since the ruling AK Party won back its majority in a snap election to say operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) would continue until its militants buried their arms.

Hundreds of people have been killed in since July, after a ceasefire with the PKK collapsed, sparking some of the worst clashes in years.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.