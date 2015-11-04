Fight with Kurdish militants to continue until last one 'liquidated': Turkey's Erdogan

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will continue its fight against Kurdish insurgents until every last militant is “liquidated,” President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that now was not the time for discussion.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan used his first major speech since the ruling AK Party won back its majority in a snap election to say operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) would continue until its militants buried their arms.

Hundreds of people have been killed in since July, after a ceasefire with the PKK collapsed, sparking some of the worst clashes in years.