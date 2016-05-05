FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey won't hold election after ruling party changes leader: presidential adviser
May 5, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Turkey won't hold election after ruling party changes leader: presidential adviser

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (L) chats with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu during a Republic Day ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk, in Ankara, Turkey, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is not expected to hold a snap election after the ruling AK Party elects a new leader and will continue “securely” until the current government’s mandate expires in 2019, presidential adviser Cemil Ertem said on Thursday.

Turkey and its economy will stabilize further when a prime minister more closely aligned with President Tayyip Erdogan takes office, Ertem said in a live interview with broadcaster NTV.

The current economy management will stay in place, he said, adding he does not expect any changes in monetary and fiscal policies. Declines in Turkish assets, especially the lira, amid worries about political turmoil will not continue and the lira may even become overvalued, undermining exports, he said.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan

