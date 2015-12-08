Turkey determined to accelerate 'harmonization' with EU: PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is determined to accelerate “harmonization” with the European Union, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday, after Ankara last month promised to help stem the flow of migrants in return for cash and renewed talks on joining the EU.

Davutoglu, who was speaking at meeting of his ruling AK Party in parliament, also said that he sees growth in industrial output continuing and contributing to fourth-quarter economic output.