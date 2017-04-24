FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says EU ties could be revived if migrant deal implemented
#World News
April 24, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 4 months ago

Turkey says EU ties could be revived if migrant deal implemented

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has received only 790 million euros ($857 million) of a 3 billion euro package promised by the European Union under a deal to limit the flow of migrants from Turkey into the bloc, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

Kalin told a news conference that relations between Ankara and Brussels, which were strained by disputes during this month's referendum campaign on presidential powers, could be put back on track if the European Union implemented the terms of the migrant deal.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Dominic Evans

