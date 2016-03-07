FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says seizure of Zaman newspaper by Turkish authorities 'unacceptable'
#World News
March 7, 2016 / 8:16 AM / in 2 years

France says seizure of Zaman newspaper by Turkish authorities 'unacceptable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police officers carry security barriers in front of the Zaman newspaper headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey March 6, 2016. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Monday the decision by Turkish authorities to seize control of the country’s largest newspaper was “unacceptable” and went against European values.

”“It’s not acceptable. We can’t want to get closer to European standards and not respect the pluralism of the media. It’s obvious and we’ve said it clearly to the Turks,” Jean-Marc Ayrault told France Inter radio.

Turkish authorities seized control of the Zaman newspaper, the country’s top-selling newspaper on Friday, at the request of an Istanbul prosecutor.

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus

