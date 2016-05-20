FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany worried by 'polarization' in Turkey's political debate
#World News
May 20, 2016 / 10:12 AM / a year ago

Germany worried by 'polarization' in Turkey's political debate

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is concerned by the increasing polarization of the domestic political debate in Turkey and Chancellor Angela Merkel will broach this topic with President Tayipp Erdogan at a meeting on Monday, a government spokesman said on Friday.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert, responding to Turkey’s parliament on Friday approving the first clause of a bill to lift lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution, said:

“The German government has just taken note of the result of this vote. The increasing polarization of the domestic political debate in Turkey fills us with concern.”

“The whole issue will definitely be among the issues that the chancellor discusses in Istanbul on the margins of the humanitarian summit with the president of Turkey,” Seibert said.

“A bilateral meeting is planned on Monday.”

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
