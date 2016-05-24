FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey still aims for EU membership - new government program
May 24, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Turkey still aims for EU membership - new government program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's new Prime Minister Binali Yildirim reads his government's programme at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is still aiming for full membership of the European Union but is frustrated by progress so far, and will support U.N. efforts towards a resolution in Cyprus, according to a new government program announced on Tuesday.

The program, read out by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in parliament after he earlier named his new cabinet, also said the government would work on boosting ties with Iran, and on mending relations with Russia through dialogue.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay

