Erdogan approves new Turkish interim government: statement

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan approved a temporary power-sharing cabinet proposed by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Friday, Erdogan’s office said in a statement.

The interim cabinet is expected to see the departure of high-profile figures including Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, senior officials have said, but there is little likelihood of any major policy shifts.

Davutoglu is expected later on Friday to give details of the cabinet, whose formation follows his AK Party’s failure to find a junior coalition partner after losing its parliamentary majority in a June 7 election.