FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erdogan approves new Turkish interim government: statement
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 28, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Erdogan approves new Turkish interim government: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan approved a temporary power-sharing cabinet proposed by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Friday, Erdogan’s office said in a statement.

The interim cabinet is expected to see the departure of high-profile figures including Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, senior officials have said, but there is little likelihood of any major policy shifts.

Davutoglu is expected later on Friday to give details of the cabinet, whose formation follows his AK Party’s failure to find a junior coalition partner after losing its parliamentary majority in a June 7 election.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.