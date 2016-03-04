Turkish police fire tear gas, enter Zaman newspaper after seizure order

Employees of Zaman newspaper gather at the courtyard of the newspaper during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kursat Bayhan/Zaman Daily

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police fired tear gas and used water cannon on a crowd to forcibly enter the country’s top-selling newspaper on Friday after a court ordered its confiscation, live web footage showed.

Several hundred supporters had gathered outside Zaman newspaper to protest the ruling which state media said was issued following a request by a prosecutor investigating U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen, once a close ally of President Tayyip Erdogan, now stands accused of plotting to topple the government after a corruption scandal was leaked in 2013 by police suspected of belonging to his religious movement.