Turkey's Davutoglu wins parliamentary vote of confidence

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s government on Monday won an expected vote of confidence in parliament and approval for its program, according to a live broadcast from parliament.

Davutoglu’s AK Party won 49.5 percent of the vote in a Nov. 1 election, just five months after it had lost its single-party majority in a June ballot. It failed to find a coalition partner, forcing the country into another round of voting.