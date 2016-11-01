FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM says nationalist support important for constitutional change
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
November 1, 2016 / 10:09 AM / in 10 months

Turkish PM says nationalist support important for constitutional change

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 4, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Support from Turkey's nationalist opposition is important to win the necessary majority for proposed changes to the constitution, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party at a meeting in parliament, Yildirim said the AKP had concluded its work on its proposals - which would create an executive presidency - and was ready to submit the package to parliament.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who founded the AKP, has long sought a presidency with greater power. Critics fear the change could consolidate too much power in his hands.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

