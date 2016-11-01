Turkish PM says nationalist support important for constitutional change

ANKARA (Reuters) - Support from Turkey's nationalist opposition is important to win the necessary majority for proposed changes to the constitution, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party at a meeting in parliament, Yildirim said the AKP had concluded its work on its proposals - which would create an executive presidency - and was ready to submit the package to parliament.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who founded the AKP, has long sought a presidency with greater power. Critics fear the change could consolidate too much power in his hands.