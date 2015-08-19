FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Unthinkable' for Turkey's main opposition to join power-sharing government: spokesman
#World News
August 19, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

'Unthinkable' for Turkey's main opposition to join power-sharing government: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - It would be “unthinkable” for Turkey’s leading opposition CHP party to be part of a short-term, power-sharing government, a spokesman for the party said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Haluk Koc said the party was still waiting for the mandate from President Tayyip Erdogan to try to form a government, after Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu failed to broker a coalition following weeks of talks.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan

