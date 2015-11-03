Pro-Kurdish party calls on PKK to keep ceasefire and for government to respond

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s pro-Kurdish HDP party called on Tuesday for Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants to maintain their ceasefire and for the government to show the will to facilitate a mutual halt to hostilities by ending military and police operations.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), along with other pro-Kurdish groups, made the call in a statement after a meeting to assess the outcome of Sunday’s election, in which the ruling AK Party regained single-party rule.