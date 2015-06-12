Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition leader sees state links in unrest

ANKARA (Reuters) - The leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition party on Friday accused figures within the state of links to violence in the largely Kurdish southeastern province of Diyarbakir this week, which left four dead.

“We want the people within the state and the government who are associated with the attacks to be found,” Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Selahattin Demirtas told reporters in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir.

The violence between different Kurdish factions came days after a parliamentary election which saw the ruling AK Party lose its majority, casting doubt over stalled efforts to end a decades-long Kurdish insurgency.