FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition to return to parliament, ending boycott: officials
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2016 / 10:58 AM / 9 months ago

Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition to return to parliament, ending boycott: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) will resume participation in parliamentary sessions from Tuesday, party officials said, ending a boycott it launched this month after the arrest of its two co-leaders.

The party would resume taking part in sessions in the general assembly from Tuesday, three HDP officials told Reuters, without giving further details.

Turkey drew international condemnation for the arrest of the leaders and other lawmakers from the HDP, the second-largest opposition grouping in parliament, as part of a terrorism investigation.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.