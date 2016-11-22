Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition to return to parliament, ending boycott: officials

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) will resume participation in parliamentary sessions from Tuesday, party officials said, ending a boycott it launched this month after the arrest of its two co-leaders.

The party would resume taking part in sessions in the general assembly from Tuesday, three HDP officials told Reuters, without giving further details.

Turkey drew international condemnation for the arrest of the leaders and other lawmakers from the HDP, the second-largest opposition grouping in parliament, as part of a terrorism investigation.