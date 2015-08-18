Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition says would take part in interim government

ANAKRA (Reuters) - Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said on Tuesday it would take part in an interim power-sharing government to lead Turkey to a new general election if the need for such an arrangement arises.
President Tayyip Erdogan could call for the formation of an “election government” including all four parties if they are unable to agree on a working cabinet by an Aug. 23 deadline.
