Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition vows legal challenge to immunity move

Pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) MPs react to Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) as they vote in favor of an article of constitutional change that could see pro-Kurdish and other lawmakers prosecuted at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition said on Friday it would challenge a decision by parliament to strip MPs of immunity at the constitutional court, casting the move as undemocratic and a bid to boost President Tayyip Erdogan’s powers.

The constitutional change, approved by parliament earlier on Friday and strongly backed by Erdogan, could see the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) all but wiped out in parliament.

HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas told reporters that the move aimed to empower the presidential palace and that his party would challenge it at Turkey’s top court.