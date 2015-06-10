Turkish PM to convene security meeting over Kurdish unrest: source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will meet with the head of the armed forces and other top security officials on Thursday to discuss unrest in the mainly Kurdish southeast, a source in his office said.
The head of the pro-Kurdish opposition HDP accused the government on Wednesday of deliberately standing aside while violence grew in the region after election that saw the HDP enter parliament and the ruling AK Party lose its majority.
