FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tens of people killed in southeastern Turkish town under curfew
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 10, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Tens of people killed in southeastern Turkish town under curfew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Interior Minister Selami Altinok said on Thursday that between 30-32 Kurdish militants and one civilian had been killed in clashes in the southeastern town of Cizre since a curfew was enforced there last Friday.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) gave a different toll, saying 21 civilians had been killed in Cizre over the past week.

Conflict between militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkish security forces has surged since a ceasefire collapsed in July, shattering a peace process launched in 2012 and leaving hundreds dead.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.