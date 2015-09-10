Tens of people killed in southeastern Turkish town under curfew

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Interior Minister Selami Altinok said on Thursday that between 30-32 Kurdish militants and one civilian had been killed in clashes in the southeastern town of Cizre since a curfew was enforced there last Friday.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) gave a different toll, saying 21 civilians had been killed in Cizre over the past week.

Conflict between militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkish security forces has surged since a ceasefire collapsed in July, shattering a peace process launched in 2012 and leaving hundreds dead.