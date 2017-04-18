FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish bar association says electoral board violated law during referendum
April 18, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 4 months ago

Turkish bar association says electoral board violated law during referendum

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate in Istanbul April 16, 2017.Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A last-minute decision by Turkey's electoral board to allow unstamped ballots in Sunday's referendum was clearly against the law, prevented proper records being kept, and may have impacted the results, the country's bar association said.

"With this illegal decision, ballot box councils (officials at polling stations) were misled into believing that the use of unstamped ballots was appropriate," the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (TBB) said in a statement released late on Monday.

"The YSK (electoral board) announcement, which is clearly against the law, has led to irregularities, and the prevention of records that could uncover irregularities from being kept," it said, adding that it expected the YSK to now realize its constitutional responsibilities in evaluating complaints.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall

