Turkish PM Davutoglu given mandate to form new government: presidency

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gave Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu the mandate to form a new government on Thursday, paving the way for coalition talks more than a month after an election deprived his AK Party of a parliamentary majority.

“Our president has given the mandate to form the 63rd government to Mr Ahmet Davutoglu,” Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on his Twitter account.

Political parties now have 45 days to form a new government or face the prospect of another election.