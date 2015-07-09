FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM Davutoglu given mandate to form new government: presidency
#World News
July 9, 2015 / 4:04 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM Davutoglu given mandate to form new government: presidency

Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gave Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu the mandate to form a new government on Thursday, paving the way for coalition talks more than a month after an election deprived his AK Party of a parliamentary majority.

“Our president has given the mandate to form the 63rd government to Mr Ahmet Davutoglu,” Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on his Twitter account.

Political parties now have 45 days to form a new government or face the prospect of another election.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
