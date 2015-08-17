Turkish nationalists would vote against early election: PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s nationalist MHP opposition would vote against an early election in parliament if such a vote is called, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, further complicating his efforts to break a political impasse.

The move makes it more difficult for Davutoglu to resolve the crisis before an Aug. 23 deadline, when President Tayyip Erdogan could dissolve his caretaker cabinet and call for the formation of a new government with power shared between all four parties ahead of a new election in the autumn.