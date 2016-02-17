FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's MHP says will not work on new constitution without main opposition
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 11:09 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's MHP says will not work on new constitution without main opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will not take part in a cross-party commission to draft a new constitution without the main opposition CHP, which pulled out late on Tuesday, its representative on the panel said on Wednesday.

MHP vice president Oktay Ozturk told Reuters it would be wrong for the commission to continue its work without the CHP.

The CHP pulled out of the commission in protest at ruling AK Party efforts to include a stronger presidency championed by President Tayyip Erdogan in the new constitution.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Asli Kandemir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
