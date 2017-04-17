FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Turkey's Simsek says uncertainy falls after referendum, growth seen accelerating
#World News
April 17, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 4 months ago

Turkey's Simsek says uncertainy falls after referendum, growth seen accelerating

Mehmet Simsek, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2017.Ruben Sprich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's referendum, in which Turks narrowly voted in favor of reforms granting President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers, has reduced uncertainty and growth is likely to accelerate in the short term, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

In an interview with Reuters, Simsek also said it was unacceptable for inflation to remain in double digits and he believed that it would fall to single digits.

Reporting by Nick Tattersall and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

