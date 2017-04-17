Turkey's Simsek says uncertainy falls after referendum, growth seen accelerating

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's referendum, in which Turks narrowly voted in favor of reforms granting President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers, has reduced uncertainty and growth is likely to accelerate in the short term, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

In an interview with Reuters, Simsek also said it was unacceptable for inflation to remain in double digits and he believed that it would fall to single digits.