FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Criticism of Turkey's electoral board 'politically motivated', minister says
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 18, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 4 months ago

Criticism of Turkey's electoral board 'politically motivated', minister says

Turkey's Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik reacts during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2017. Picture taken March 14, 2017.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's minister for European Union affairs lashed out at what he called politically motivated comments against the national electoral board's decision to accept unstamped ballots in Sunday's referendum.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Omer Celik defended what he said were Turkey's strong legal framework and transparent process for elections.

"Politically motivated comments against the YSK's decision to accept unstamped ballots are wrong," Celik said, referring to the electoral board by its Turkish acronym.

Turkey's main opposition began a battle on Tuesday to annul a referendum handing President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, while the bar association and an international monitor said an illegal move by electoral authorities may have swung the vote.

The bar association said a last-minute decision by the YSK to allow unstamped ballots in the referendum was clearly against the law, prevented proper records being kept, and may have impacted the results.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.