4 months ago
Turkish minister say observer reports on vote 'extremely partial'
#World News
April 19, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 4 months ago

Turkish minister say observer reports on vote 'extremely partial'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop at the morning ministerial plenary for the Global Coalition working to Defeat ISIS at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017.Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that a critical report by European observers on the referendum to expand President Tayyip Erdogan's powers contained several mistakes which he believed were deliberate.

Observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe said Sunday's referendum had been an uneven contest.

"The OSCE's report has no reliability as their observations lack objectivity and are extremely partial," Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara.

(This story was refiled to correct spelling of name in first paragraph)

Reporting Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

