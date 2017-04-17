FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Turkey rejects referendum observers' criticism
#World News
April 17, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 4 months ago

Turkey rejects referendum observers' criticism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign ministry on Monday denounced election observers' criticism that the country's referendum fell below international standards, saying their remarks lacked objectivity and impartiality.

A mission of observers from the 47-member Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights body, said the referendum, in which 'Yes' votes to grant President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers narrowly won, was an uneven contest.

"Saying the referendum fell below international standards is unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement, adding that previous 'politically charged' comments from OSCE monitors showed the team arrived in Turkey with prejudice and disregarded principles of objectivity and impartiality.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Dominic Evans

