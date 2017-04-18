FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Turkey's nationalist opposition says referendum outcome undeniable success
#World News
April 18, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 4 months ago

Turkey's nationalist opposition says referendum outcome undeniable success

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli addresses his supporters during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey, April 9, 2017.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The leader of Turkey's nationalist MHP opposition party said on Tuesday that the outcome of a referendum on boosting the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan was an "undeniable success" and should be binding for everyone.

Devlet Bahceli, who supported the "Yes" campaign in Sunday's vote, made the comments at his party's group meeting in parliament and said the vote was legitimate, amid calls from the "No" campaign that the referendum should be annulled over legitimacy concerns.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Isabel Coles

