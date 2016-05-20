FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's top court leaves MHP leadership row in legal limbo: TVs
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#News Maps
May 20, 2016 / 4:23 PM / a year ago

Turkey's top court leaves MHP leadership row in legal limbo: TVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli addresses his supporters during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s appeals court passed a decision on whether the nationalist opposition can hold a congress to elect a new leader to the constitutional court on Friday, leaving in legal limbo a dispute that could be crucial for President Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish broadcasters said the appeals court made the decision after a member of the MHP submitted a request for the case to be heard instead by the constitutional court. Neither court could immediately be reached for comment.

Several hundred members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have launched a bid to challenge veteran leader Devlet Bahceli. Polls suggest his removal could lead to a surge in support for the MHP, weakening Erdogan’s chances of securing the stronger ruling party majority he wants to change the constitution and forge a full presidential system.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.