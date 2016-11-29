Turkey's nationalists see 'significant progress' on constitution bill, leader says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's nationalist opposition has made "significant progress" in talks with the ruling AK Party on its planned constitutional reform bill, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Devlet Bahceli also said he believed the bill - which would pave the way for the executive presidency long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan - could be sent to the constitutional commission once "one or two" issues are overcome.