9 months ago
Turkey's nationalists see 'significant progress' on constitution bill, leader says
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 9 months ago

Turkey's nationalists see 'significant progress' on constitution bill, leader says

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli addresses his party MPs during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 14, 2016.Umit Bektas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's nationalist opposition has made "significant progress" in talks with the ruling AK Party on its planned constitutional reform bill, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Devlet Bahceli also said he believed the bill - which would pave the way for the executive presidency long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan - could be sent to the constitutional commission once "one or two" issues are overcome.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

