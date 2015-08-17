Nationalist opposition says Turkey now facing repeat of last elections

ANKARA (Reuters) - The head of Turkey’s nationalist opposition said on Monday the country was facing a repeat of June 7 general elections and the likelihood of a coalition government has diminished greatly after talks with AK Party failed.
“Our preconditions ... have not been met by AK Party and therefore the ground for a coalition government have not been formed,” Devlet Bahceli, leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said in a statement.
Reporting by Ercan Gurses, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Larry King