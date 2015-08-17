FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nationalist opposition says Turkey now facing repeat of last elections
August 17, 2015 / 5:32 PM / 2 years ago

Nationalist opposition says Turkey now facing repeat of last elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The head of Turkey’s nationalist opposition said on Monday the country was facing a repeat of June 7 general elections and the likelihood of a coalition government has diminished greatly after talks with AK Party failed.

“Our preconditions ... have not been met by AK Party and therefore the ground for a coalition government have not been formed,” Devlet Bahceli, leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said in a statement.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Larry King

