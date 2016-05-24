FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish nationalists say presidential system would be path to despotism
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 24, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Turkish nationalists say presidential system would be path to despotism

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli addresses his supporters during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The veteran leader of Turkey’s nationalist opposition, Devlet Bahceli, said on Tuesday he was strongly against a presidential system in Turkey, saying it would inevitably lead to despotism and would be costly for the country in the long term.

The ruling AK Party has been hoping for support in parliament from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) to change the constitution and introduce an executive presidential system, or as an interim measure, a system in which the head of state is allowed to retain his party ties.

Speaking in parliament, Bahceli said he was strongly opposed to either system. The MHP is embroiled in a leadership battle after several hundred of its members launched a bid to oust Bahceli, its leader for much of the last two decades.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.