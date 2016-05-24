Top Turkish court gives green light to nationalist opposition congress: TVs

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s Court of Appeals approved on Tuesday a local court ruling that allows the nationalist MHP opposition to hold an extraordinary congress called by several hundred of its members to try to oust its veteran leader, Turkish broadcasters said.

Polls suggest the removal of MHP leader Devlet Bahceli could lead to a surge in support for the party, weakening President Tayyip Erdogan’s chances of securing strong parliamentary support for the introduction of a full presidential system.