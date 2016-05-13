FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawyer for Turkey's MHP says no legal basis for party congress on Sunday
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 13, 2016 / 2:57 PM / a year ago

Lawyer for Turkey's MHP says no legal basis for party congress on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - There is no legal basis for Turkey’s nationalist opposition MHP to hold an extraordinary congress on Sunday and efforts to go ahead with the meeting will be blocked by police, a lawyer for the party, Yucel Bulut, said on Friday.

Several hundred MHP members have launched a bid to challenge Devlet Bahceli, party leader for much of the last two decades. The outcome could be crucial to President Tayyip Erdogan’s hopes of winning support for a stonger presidency.

Minutes after Bulut’s press conference, which was broadcast on Turkish television, the main challenger to Bahceli, former interior minister Meral Aksener, vowed on Twitter that the congress would go ahead as planned.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.