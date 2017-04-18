FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish opposition leader says 'unprecedented' missing votes in referendum
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 18, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 4 months ago

Turkish opposition leader says 'unprecedented' missing votes in referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The deputy chairman of Turkey's main opposition said the number of missing votes in a referendum handing President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers was "unprecedented", after submitting his party's application to annul the results.

Bulent Tezcan, deputy party chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), told reporters at the headquarters of the High Electoral Board in the Ankara that the number of unstamped ballots was unknown.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by David Dolan

