Turkey's main opposition says to formally seek annulment of referendum

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's main secularist opposition CHP will present its appeal for the annulment of Sunday's referendum boosting the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan to the High Electoral Board (YSK) on Tuesday, the party said in a statement.

The People's Republican Party (CHP) said Deputy Chairman Bulent Tezcan would present the appeal to the YSK at 2:30 p.m.

The CHP on Monday called for the annulment of the referendum and said it would take its challenge to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary, after a last-minute decision by the electoral board to allow unstamped ballots.