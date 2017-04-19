FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 4 months ago

Turkey's main opposition party could withdraw from parliament: Hurriyet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party could consider withdrawing from parliament in protest at irregularities in Sunday's referendum, the party's spokeswoman was quoted by Hurriyet daily as saying.

"We don't recognize the referendum result," Selin Sayek Boke said. "There should be no doubt that we will exercise all our democratic rights against it."

Boke said the referendum should be held again because its legitimacy was being questioned both in Turkey and internationally.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

