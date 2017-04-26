FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 4 months ago

Turkey main opposition says to appeal to European rights court over referendum

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's main opposition party will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge the acceptance of unstamped ballots in the April 16 referendum to expand President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a party spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"I want to reiterate once again that we will take the referendum result to the ECHR," Republican People's Party (CHP) spokeswoman Selin Sayek Boke told reporters in Ankara.

Turkey's council of state on Tuesday declined to hear the CHP's case on the referendum, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

