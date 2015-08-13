FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's main opposition head says AKP proposal was for short-term government
August 13, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's main opposition head says AKP proposal was for short-term government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP)said on Thursday that Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu had proposed forming a short-term coalition government or a minority government.

In a news conference after the CHP failed to form a government with Davutoglu’s AK Party, CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu said it was “not moral” for Davutoglu to retain the mandate to form a government, adding it was wrong to view an early election as the only alternative.

He also said Turkey had missed an “historic opportunity”.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses, Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by David Dolan

