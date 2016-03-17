FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's main opposition backs prime minister's proposal to lift parliamentary immunity
#World News
March 17, 2016 / 12:14 PM / a year ago

Turkey's main opposition backs prime minister's proposal to lift parliamentary immunity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) supports stripping lawmakers of their parliamentary immunity to allow for prosecution, a senior official said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said all 506 outstanding dossiers against sitting deputies held due to parliamentary protections should be reviewed collectively.

CHP Deputy Chairman Bulent Tezcan said at a news conference his party backs lifting immunity except for remarks MPs make at the podium in parliament.

Lawmakers are expected to debate stripping immunity for members of the Kurdish-rooted Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), parliament’s third-biggest party, over comments they have made on security operations in the largely Kurdish southeast.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan

