Turkey's main opposition says PM Davutoglu's ouster is coup by Erdogan's palace
#World News
May 5, 2016 / 1:17 PM / a year ago

Turkey's main opposition says PM Davutoglu's ouster is coup by Erdogan's palace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said the ousting of Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was in line with President Tayyip Erdogan’s drive for a stronger presidency, describing it as a “palace coup” on Thursday.

“Davutoglu’s resignation should not be perceived as an internal party issue, all democracy supporters must resist this palace coup,” Kilicdaroglu said at a news conference at his Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters in Ankara.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
