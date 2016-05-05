Turkey's main opposition says PM Davutoglu's ouster is coup by Erdogan's palace

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said the ousting of Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was in line with President Tayyip Erdogan’s drive for a stronger presidency, describing it as a “palace coup” on Thursday.

“Davutoglu’s resignation should not be perceived as an internal party issue, all democracy supporters must resist this palace coup,” Kilicdaroglu said at a news conference at his Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters in Ankara.