Turkish poll shows falling level of support for AK Party
#World News
August 28, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish poll shows falling level of support for AK Party

Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a news conference at his ruling AK Party (AKP) headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party is not seen winning enough votes to form a single-party government in a Nov. 1 snap election with 38.9 percent support, down from 40.7 percent in the June election, the latest survey from pollster Gezici indicated.

In the June 7 vote, the AKP lost its majority for the first time since coming to power in 2002 and its leader, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, has invited opposition figures to join an interim cabinet.

The Gezici survey showed that current support for the secular main opposition CHP was at 27.8 percent, the nationalist MHP at 16.3 percent and the pro-Kurdish HDP at 13.5 percent.

In the June election, the CHP won 25.1 percent, the MHP 16.5 percent and the HDP 13 percent.

Gezici said the survey was carried out on Aug. 22-23 in 36 provinces with 4,860 participants.

Another poll this week put support for the AK Party at 41.7 percent.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler, Robert Birsel

