Turkish poll shows AK Party falling short of majority
#World News
September 15, 2015 / 6:38 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish poll shows AK Party falling short of majority

A big Turkish flag partly covers the portrait of Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu hung on an office of Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Support for Turkey’s ruling AK Party has risen to 41.4 percent from 40.9 percent in June’s election but it is not set to win enough votes to form a single-party government in another election on Nov. 1, a Metropoll survey showed.

The June 7 vote saw the AKP lose its majority for the first time since coming to power in 2002. After failing to secure a coalition deal, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has formed an interim cabinet ahead of the snap poll in November.

Results of the survey, revealed by Metropoll chairman Ozer Sencar on the CNN Turk TV channel on Monday evening, showed the secular main opposition CHP was on 27.3 percent, the nationalist MHP at 15.3 percent and the pro-Kurdish HDP at 13 percent.

In the June election, the CHP won 25 percent, the MHP 16.3 percent and the HDP 13.1 percent.

The survey was carried out on Sept. 2-5 with 2,540 participants.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Catherine Evans

